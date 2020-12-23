Left Menu
Women train in embroidery work at govt institute in J-K's Kathua

Several women here are learning 'phulkari' embroidery and stitching work at the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Kathua as part of skill development training being undertaken in the district.

Women learning the embroidery work in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. . Image Credit: ANI

Several women here are learning 'phulkari' embroidery and stitching work at the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Kathua as part of skill development training being undertaken in the district. Speaking to ANI, a woman Sheetal Devi said, "I have learned a lot here. Tourists visiting the place prefer to buy handicraft items, so we will be able to earn living."

"Women should be independent and if we learn the embroidery work then others can follow on our footsteps," she said. Another woman, a resident of Kathua said that she has learned embroidery and stitching work here.

"It is useful for ourself as we can earn from it by selling the goods made and be independent. In future I can open a shop and generate employment to other women as well," she said. Another woman who is a graduate said, "After taking admission here, I learned a lot about embroidery and stitching work. Now I plan to teach others now."

A teacher at the ITI said, "There are 20 students here and we are providing them training in embroidery and stitching work. We hope that they get settle in future and they can also earn by themselves." She said that the government is also providing a stipend of Rs 2,000 monthly besides providing the necessary materials needed for embroidery and stitching work like cloth, thread needles etc. (ANI)

