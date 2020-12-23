Left Menu
2 dead in gas leakage at IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj

Two persons have died in a gas leakage at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Phoolpur, said Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami on Wednesday.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-12-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 08:45 IST
Visual from the hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two persons have died in a gas leakage at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Phoolpur, said Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami on Wednesday. A plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control, Goswami informed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously. He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. (ANI)

