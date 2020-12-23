Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malayalam poet-activist Sugathakumari dies of COVID-19

Malayalam poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari passed away here on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:19 IST
Malayalam poet-activist Sugathakumari dies of COVID-19
Late poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Malayalam poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari passed away here on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The 86-year-old was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Sugathakumari and tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of poet Sugathakumari. As a doyenne of Malayalam literature and with a career that spans decades, she has left an indelible mark on Kerala's cultural life. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and join them in sorrow." One of the most noted poets in Malayalam, Sugathakumari was born in Aranmula on 3 January 1934. She is the recipient of many awards, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award (1968), Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award (1978), Odakkuzhal Award (1982), and Vayalar Award (1984).

Her noted literary works include Pathirappookal (Flowers of Midnight), Raathrimazha (Night Rain), Manavahridayam (Heart of Humanity), Muthuchippi, Irulchirakukal and Swapnabhoomi. Sugathakumari was the founder secretary of the Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, an organisation for the protection of nature and of Abhaya, a home for destitute women. During her lifetime, she actively participated in many environmental movements in Kerala and outside the state as well. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, dry weather to continue till Christmas Day

Cold condition intensified in Kashmir with most parts of the valley witnessing a dip in their minimum temperatures on Wednesday. The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since it snowed on December 12, with the night temperature...

Pangolin rescued as Odisha Police busts illegal wildlife trade racket, one held

Busting an illegal wildlife trade racket, Odisha Police rescued a pangolin and arrested a person in this connection near Biribati Canal Road in Kandarpur area of Cuttack district last evening. After busting an illegal wildlife trade racket,...

PIL in SC seeks fair, peaceful assembly polls in West Bengal in 2021

A PIL has been filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, the West Bengal government and the Election Commission to ensure free, peaceful, safe and fair assembly polls scheduled next year in the state. The ple...

Mamata interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC's support

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centres new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said. The ruling party in West Bengal had rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020