Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs Centre, states to install 'Bird Diverters' on existing solar and wind powerlines

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Centre through the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and other states to install 'Bird Diverters' on existing solar and wind powerlines as soon as possible and preferably within four months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:40 IST
NGT directs Centre, states to install 'Bird Diverters' on existing solar and wind powerlines
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Centre through the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and other states to install 'Bird Diverters' on existing solar and wind powerlines as soon as possible and preferably within four months. A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel issued several directions on Wednesday while disposing of a petition on an NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation through Bhanu Bansal who stated that there is an urgent need to protect and conserve the great Indian bustard as the same is on the verge of extinction.

Tribunal further directs the respondents to provide fresh permission only after ensuring the underground powerlines in new projects. It has also directed the MoEFCC to take appropriate steps to ensure that EIA includes Impact on Biological Diversity for such kinds of Solar Energy Projects. The respondents in the matter were, MoEFCC, National Board of Wildlife, National Biodiversity Authority, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharastra.

Petitioner NGO, represented by Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal highlighted the issue of extinction of an endangered species namely Great Indian Bustard GIB). The plea submitted that the said species is listed as critically endangered and is a Schedule 1 (Highest Protection Status under Wildlife Protection Act -1972) Animal. The plea stated that according to the recent population assessment, the largest population of around 169 GIB occur in Thar landscape of Rajasthan (Desert National Park in Jaisalmer alongside Jodhpur) and around 15 GIB each, occurring in Gujarat (Lala-Naliya Sanctuary and itsneighbourhood in Kachchh), Maharashtra (Bustard Sanctuary and its neighbourhood in Kurnool) and Karnataka (Bellary).

Petition lawyer Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal submitted that being a low and heavy flyer, GIB faces a High Risk of fatal collision with power lines. He submitted that in order to protect and conserve GIB, MoEFCC issued a project namely "Habitat Improvement and Conservation Breeding of Great Indian Bustard- an Integrated Approach". (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Increased meat consumption associated with symptoms of childhood asthma

Substances present in cooked meats are associated with increased wheezing in children, Mount Sinai researchers report. Their study, published in Thorax, highlights pro-inflammatory compounds called advanced glycation end-products AGEs as an...

TRS MLC Kavitha demands immediate rollback of Minimum Wage Notification by MEA

TRS Member of Legislative Council MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded an immediate rollback of the latest Minimum Wage Notification by the Ministry of External Affairs. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha met the Immigrations Association in Hyderabad t...

New Zealand reports 7 COVID-19 cases in managed isolation

Wellington New Zealand, December 23 ANIXinhua New Zealand on Wednesday reported seven cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last media statement on Monday. There are no new cases in the community. Among the seven imported cases, ...

Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, dry weather to continue till Christmas Day

Cold condition intensified in Kashmir with most parts of the valley witnessing a dip in their minimum temperatures on Wednesday. The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since it snowed on December 12, with the night temperature...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020