Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRS MLC Kavitha demands immediate rollback of Minimum Wage Notification by MEA

TRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded an immediate rollback of the latest Minimum Wage Notification by the Ministry of External Affairs.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:46 IST
TRS MLC Kavitha demands immediate rollback of Minimum Wage Notification by MEA
TRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

TRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded an immediate rollback of the latest Minimum Wage Notification by the Ministry of External Affairs. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha met the Immigrations Association in Hyderabad today. In the interaction, she made a strong demand for rolling back of the regressive order that reduces the Minimum Wages for Indian labour in Gulf countries by 40 per cent.

Speaking to ANI, K Kavitha, MLC, Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) said, "There are about 90 lakh labourers from India who work in the Gulf countries in search of a better prospect. People from states like Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala are on top who go to the Middle East for work." Kavitha further said that the Central Government had in September issued a circular slashing the minimum support wage of Indian labourers in the Middle East by at least 40 per cent.

"This is going to deeply affect the labour from India especially during this pandemic times. These policies must immediately be taken back to support the labourers," she added. She further stated that the support of MEA is very limited for the immigrants who already work in harsh conditions, even in comparison with smaller countries like the Philippines. She added saying that this move will give the respective countries a reason to further reduce the current and existing wages of the migrants.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister lashed out at the BJP for the unruly notification and said that the country already lags behind in terms of strong immigrants policy and the existing notification that reduces the compensation by 40 per cent has only added to the troubles of immigrants. MLC Kavitha further said that the notification also opens the possibility of massive job loss, loss of capital and would induce the compulsion of employment at forced minimum wages. She in her interaction earlier today also said that if our own Government will not put in place pro-people policies, how can we expect any other country to respect our fundamental rights. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baltic States plan joint repatriation flight out of UK

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant. The ...

U.S. senators Cruz, Rubio warn Pacific ally on Chinese bid for undersea cable project

Prominent U.S. lawmakers warned a Pacific ally that China risked undermining the security of a sensitive undersea cable project if a cut-price, state-backed bid wins a tender process overseen by development agencies, a letter reviewed by Re...

Equity indices post strong gains amid mixed global cues

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 1 per cent higher on Wednesday even as investors globally were focussed on concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus. The BSE SP Sensex wound up 437 points or 0.95 per cent highe...

L&T's construction arm wins large contracts in MP

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said its construction arm has won large contracts in Madhya Pradesh. The company, however, did not specify the exact amount of the contract. As per its specifications, a larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020