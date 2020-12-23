Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 people dead in ammonia leak accident at IFFCO unit in UP

Two people have died in a major ammonia gas leak accident at IFFCOs Phulpur fertiliser unit in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, though the leakage was restricted and normalised in a short time, the company said on WednesdayAbout 14 out of 16 employees, including three contract labourers who were rushed to hospital for treatment, are stable now, the fertilizer cooperative major said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:52 IST
2 people dead in ammonia leak accident at IFFCO unit in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people have died in a major ammonia gas leak accident at IFFCO's Phulpur fertiliser unit in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, though the leakage was restricted and normalised in a short time, the company said on Wednesday

About 14 out of 16 employees, including three contract labourers who were rushed to hospital for treatment, are stable now, the fertilizer cooperative major said in a statement. ''Our emergency response group, fire and safety team and plant operating staff bravely fought with the emergency situation and restricted the leakage to small area within the plant and normalized it in a short time,'' IFFCO said. A technical enquiry committee, headed by an executive director rank officer, has been set up to find out the cause of the incident which took place on Tuesday night, it added. ''We deeply regret the sad and unfortunate accident happened yesterday night around 10.30pm due to mechanical failure at #IFFCO #Phulpur Ammonia Urea unit in #Prayagraj. Our employees at the site fought bravely to handle the situation,'' IFFCO CEO and Managing Director U S Awasthi tweeted. In the statement, IFFCO said the accident took place as tie rods of an ammonia plunger pump suddenly broke and got detached leading to heavy ammonia leakage. Two employees -- Deputy Manager Abhay Nandan and Assistant Manager V P Singh -- lost their lives tackling the accident and saving other lives, it said. IFFCO also said 13 other employees and three contract labourers got affected in the accident. Out of them, six have been shifted to a hospital in Prayagraj, while remaining 10 are receiving treatment in the township hospital, it said. ''Two of them have been discharged. The condition of remaining 14 is stable,'' it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baltic States plan joint repatriation flight out of UK

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant. The ...

U.S. senators Cruz, Rubio warn Pacific ally on Chinese bid for undersea cable project

Prominent U.S. lawmakers warned a Pacific ally that China risked undermining the security of a sensitive undersea cable project if a cut-price, state-backed bid wins a tender process overseen by development agencies, a letter reviewed by Re...

Equity indices post strong gains amid mixed global cues

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 1 per cent higher on Wednesday even as investors globally were focussed on concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus. The BSE SP Sensex wound up 437 points or 0.95 per cent highe...

L&T's construction arm wins large contracts in MP

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said its construction arm has won large contracts in Madhya Pradesh. The company, however, did not specify the exact amount of the contract. As per its specifications, a larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020