Ambedkar statue found damaged in Ballia village: Police

An 18-year-old statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was found damaged on Wednesday in Sikanderpur area of the district, police said. The hand of the statue installed in Sikiya village park was found broken this morning, Sikandarpur SHO Balendu Bhushan Mishra said.

The statue was installed over 18 years ago, he said, adding it would be repaired. The situation in the village is under control and a probe is on in the matter, he said.