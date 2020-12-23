Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dense morning fog likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana over next few days

Delhi and its neighbouring states will continue to witness dense fog in early mornings for the next couple of days and is set for a chilly New Year's Eve with temperatures set to plunge to around 2 -3 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:01 IST
Dense morning fog likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana over next few days
Head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi and its neighbouring states will continue to witness dense fog in early mornings for the next couple of days and is set for a chilly New Year's Eve with temperatures set to plunge to around 2 -3 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department. The temperature in the national capital will continue to be between 3-4 degrees Celsius for the next few days, according to an IMD official.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, said on Wednesday: "The temperature recorded today was lowest at Lodhi Road at 3.7 degrees Celsius. In the coming days, as winds will continue to move from the Western Himalayan region, the temperature will be between 3 and 4 degrees Celsius." "Dense to very dense fog in the morning hours at a few pockets is very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next three days," the IMD said.

It has also predicted dense fog very likely in the morning hours at isolated pockets over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, during the next three days. Parts of North India will also continue to remain engulfed in the cold wave condition.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few pockets very likely over Punjab and at isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 23- 24. "Cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 25; over Uttar Pradesh during December 23-25; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand", IMD said.

Areas near Kashmere Gate, Jhansi Road and Dayabasti in Delhi too witnessed heavy fog this morning. Several people took refuge at a night shelter in the Kashmere Gate area.

The Caretaker of the shelter said, "Everyone is provided with masks, and frequent sanitization and thermal scanning is being done." "It is undoubtedly very cold today", he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU makes preparations to put in place any UK trade deal from Jan. 1 - sources

European Union member states have started to prepare procedures to put in place a new trade deal with Britain from Jan. 1, if one is agreed, three diplomatic sources in the bloc told Reuters on Wednesday. During a meeting with the EUs execu...

Rugby-London Irish's Boxing Day game at Bath called off due to COVID-19 cases

London Irishs Boxing Day match at Bath has been called off after some of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and others showed symptoms, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday. The Premiership statement did not reveal the names or numbe...

Zambian police investigate two deaths during opposition protest

Zambian police launched an investigation into the deaths of two people during a protest on Wednesday against the summoning of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema for police questioning. Hichilema, head of the United Party for National Deve...

Violent crash kills 5, splits vehicle in half in Yonkers

Five people were killed Tuesday night when a car barreled into another vehicle in Yonkers, splitting one of them in half, police said. The driver of one of the cars was killed along with four men in the other vehicle. WNBC-TV reported that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020