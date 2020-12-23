Dense morning fog likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana over next few days

Delhi and its neighbouring states will continue to witness dense fog in early mornings for the next couple of days and is set for a chilly New Year's Eve with temperatures set to plunge to around 2 -3 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department. The temperature in the national capital will continue to be between 3-4 degrees Celsius for the next few days, according to an IMD official.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, said on Wednesday: "The temperature recorded today was lowest at Lodhi Road at 3.7 degrees Celsius. In the coming days, as winds will continue to move from the Western Himalayan region, the temperature will be between 3 and 4 degrees Celsius." "Dense to very dense fog in the morning hours at a few pockets is very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next three days," the IMD said.

It has also predicted dense fog very likely in the morning hours at isolated pockets over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, during the next three days. Parts of North India will also continue to remain engulfed in the cold wave condition.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few pockets very likely over Punjab and at isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 23- 24. "Cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 25; over Uttar Pradesh during December 23-25; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand", IMD said.

Areas near Kashmere Gate, Jhansi Road and Dayabasti in Delhi too witnessed heavy fog this morning. Several people took refuge at a night shelter in the Kashmere Gate area.

The Caretaker of the shelter said, "Everyone is provided with masks, and frequent sanitization and thermal scanning is being done." "It is undoubtedly very cold today", he added. (ANI)