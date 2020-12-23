Left Menu
ICAR- KVK Goa celebrates Kisan Diwas

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:39 IST
ICAR- KVK- North Goa, celebrated Kisan Diwas on 23.12.2020. Director, ICAR- CCARI, Dr E.B.Chakurkar in his welcome address wished the farmers and asserted the need to follow scientific methods to improve productivity. Five farmers were felicitated for their contribution in Agriculture and allied sectors. Farmers were also given vermi beds to start composting. In the technical session, topics like Farmer Bills, Vermicomposting, Post Harvest Technology, Poultry and nutrient management were covered for the benefit of farmers. Around 40 farmers attended the program.

The National Farmers Day in India is also known as Kisan Diwas is celebrated every year on 23 December on the birthday of the 5th Prime Minister of India, Choudhary Charan Singh, also a farmer's leader, who introduced many policies to improve the lives of the Indian Farmers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

