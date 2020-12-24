Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju flags off rafting expedition to study Brahmaputra

Aiming at data collection and sampling exercise on river water quality, river sediment, riverbank erosion and fish habitat, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju flagged off "Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan", a rafting expedition for public outreach, from Gelling to Hatsingmari in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:29 IST
Rijiju flags off rafting expedition to study Brahmaputra
River Brahmaputra. Image Credit: ANI

Aiming at data collection and sampling exercise on river water quality, river sediment, riverbank erosion and fish habitat, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren flagged off "Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan", a rafting expedition for public outreach, from Gelling to Hatsingmari in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. "This is a public outreach programme, aimed especially at youth and students, through a rafting expedition to popularise the concept of living with the river. A combined data collection and sampling exercise on river water quality, river sediment, riverbank erosion and fish habitat along the entire route of the expedition, will be done in collaboration with various institutes of repute," a release by ITBP said.

The rafting expedition will comprise of two legs covering about 900 km. The Arunachal leg will start from the Indo-China border at Gelling in Upper Siang District and move along the Siang river to Pasighat in East Siang district. As per the press release issued by the ITBP, the event is being organised by Brahmaputra Board under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, with support from various other ministries, departments, and Central PSUs, besides the state and Assam government, technical Institutes and National Disaster Response Force. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finding community at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Myanmar

In another world, I could have been checking into a hotel.Only instead of staff, two fellow COVID-19 patients welcomed me at the door, with a plastic box filled with toiletries, snacks and masks, and showed me to a small room I would share ...

Ind vs Aus: Langer confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed that the hosts will lock horns with India in the Boxing Day Test with an unchanged playing XI on Saturday. Australian bowlers had wreaked havoc on day three of the pink-ball Test. Pat Cummins and ...

'Balloon boy' parents pardoned by Colorado governor over 2009 hoax

The husband and wife who pleaded guilty to criminal charges for staging the 2009 balloon boy hoax, creating a global media sensation with a false report that their son had floated away in a makeshift dirigible, were pardoned on Wednesday by...

Venkatesh wants to see more Indian Arrows players in senior national team

Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam wants more players from his side to play for India at the senior level. With the 2020-21 I-League season set to kick off on January 9, the All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020