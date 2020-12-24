Rijiju flags off rafting expedition to study Brahmaputra

Aiming at data collection and sampling exercise on river water quality, river sediment, riverbank erosion and fish habitat, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren flagged off "Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan", a rafting expedition for public outreach, from Gelling to Hatsingmari in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. "This is a public outreach programme, aimed especially at youth and students, through a rafting expedition to popularise the concept of living with the river. A combined data collection and sampling exercise on river water quality, river sediment, riverbank erosion and fish habitat along the entire route of the expedition, will be done in collaboration with various institutes of repute," a release by ITBP said.

The rafting expedition will comprise of two legs covering about 900 km. The Arunachal leg will start from the Indo-China border at Gelling in Upper Siang District and move along the Siang river to Pasighat in East Siang district. As per the press release issued by the ITBP, the event is being organised by Brahmaputra Board under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, with support from various other ministries, departments, and Central PSUs, besides the state and Assam government, technical Institutes and National Disaster Response Force. (ANI)