Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid closed borders amid farmers' protest

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest over the new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday informed commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of a large number of farmers camping at Delhi's borders. In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters coming from Haryana to avoid Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders as they are closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

People are advised to take the alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu school toll tax borders. "Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GT Karnal road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karmal road, and NH 44," police tweeted.

For commuters travelling from Uttar Pradesh to the national capital, Delhi traffic police said that Chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmer protest. "People are advised to take the alternate routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders," it tweeted.

The farmer protests against the Centre's agricultural reforms laws at Delhi borders entered their 29th day on Thursday. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)