Ludhiana hosiery units struggle to meet demand amid pandemic, farmers' protest

Ludhiana's hosiery industry is struggling to meet demands this winter season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing farmers' protest due to which the traders from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are unable to reach here to buy the material.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:49 IST
Ludhiana hosiery units struggle to meet demand amid pandemic, farmers' protest
Visual from a woolen wear shop in Ludhiana, Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ludhiana's hosiery industry is struggling to meet demands this winter season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing farmers' protest due to which the traders from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are unable to reach here to buy the material. The early onset of winter brought a ray of hope for the manufacturers of woolen wears, however, they are unable to meet the demands amid the pandemic and now the protests being held by the farmers at Delhi borders has also impacted the hosiery industry here.

Speaking to ANI, Anuj Bahal, shopkeeper at a wholesale market said, "The wedding season is a bit off amid the pandemic and due to the ongoing farmers' protest the traders from other states are unable to come here and buy the material." "Sales are down this year. The current situation has changed the mindset of traders. As compared to the last year, 30 to 35 per cent sales have been affected," he added.

Akhil Sachdena from Pinnacle Fashion and Retail in Ludhiana told ANI that due to the early onset of the winter season we received good demand but sales are affected due to farmers' protest. However, in the month of December the sales again started declining due to the ongoing farmers' protest. "The roads have been blocked so supplies have been affected drastically. We are unable to supply the goods to the ultimate customers. We do have good demand but it won't be resolved until the current situation gets better," he added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

