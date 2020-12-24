Left Menu
Guided by Tagore, Visva-Bharati presented strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment: PM Modi

Visva-Bharati University presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence with the guidance of Rabindranath Tagore, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University at Shantiniketan, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Visva-Bharati University presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence with the guidance of Rabindranath Tagore, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. "Guided by Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore) Visva-Bharati presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence. Gurudev wanted entire humanity to benefit from India's spiritual awakening. Atmanirbhar Bharat vision is also a derivative of this sentiment," said PM Modi while attending the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, via video conferencing.

Today we must remember the circumstances which led to the establishment of this university, the Prime Minister stated. "It wasn't just British rule but in the background, were our rich ideas and history of hundreds of years of the movement," he added.

The Prime Minister added that India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement. "Our country is spreading the message emanating from Visva-Bharati to the whole world. India today is leading the world in environmental protection through international solar alliance. India is the only country today which is on the right path to achieve the Paris Accord's environmental goals," said PM Modi during his address.

"Visva-Bharati's hundred-year journey is very special. Visva-Bharati is a true embodiment of Gurudev's contemplation, vision and hard work for Maa Bharti. This is an adorable place for India, which gives continuous energy to the country to embody the dream that Gurudev had dreamed," he added. The Prime Minister further stated, when we talk of freedom struggle, the idea of 19-20 century comes directly to our mind.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament. The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release stated. (ANI)

