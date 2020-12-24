SC declines plea against reservation policy of medical college in Daman

Left Menu
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea against the reservation policy implemented by the first medical college of Daman granting quota to students who studied from standards 8 to 12 in Daman.

24-12-2020
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea against the reservation policy implemented by the first medical college of Daman granting quota to students who studied from standards 8 to 12 in Daman. A Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Hemant Gupta while refusing to entertain the plea said policy decision cannot be ordinarily interfered with.

The petitioner student Muskan Samir Modasia was seeking admission in Namo Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa, saying she has studied in Daman from standard 1 to 6. The petitioner did not qualify for the domicile criteria because she studied from standard 1 to 6 and not from standard 8 to 12 in Daman.

The petitioner called the policy "discriminatory". During the hearing, Justice Banerjee said it is a policy decision where both the board exams need to be passed from Daman. You only studied in primary classes and then you moved out, the apex court Bench said.

Its a reverse proposition you are arguing, the Bench said while rejecting the plea. The petitioner claimed for obtaining a priority in admission to the MBBS course in any one of the 58 seats reserved for candidates of Daman & Diu in Namo Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa.

The Bombay High Court had also rejected the petition earlier. (ANI)

