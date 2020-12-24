Left Menu
Development News Edition

As farmers' protest continues, commuters suffer, forced to walk several kms every day

The ongoing farmers' protest on different borders of the national capital has disrupted daily lives of commuters as they are forced to walk for several kilometres every day before they reach either their destination or find other means of transportation to commute.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:00 IST
As farmers' protest continues, commuters suffer, forced to walk several kms every day
Commuters are forced to walk for several kilometres every day.. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The ongoing farmers' protest on different borders of the national capital has disrupted daily lives of commuters as they are forced to walk for several kilometres every day before they reach either their destination or find other means of transportation to commute.

Since the agitation, which began on November 26, 60-year-old Satish Mishra, who regularly takes the route through Singhu border, had to walk four kilometres daily to his office at 9 am. "Bus drops passengers at Tikri Mor from where we all walk for at least three to four kilometres before we reach our destination. I board the bus 1.30 hours before my scheduled time to reach office on time as I have to walk for four kilometres. It is becoming difficult much more because of the winter," Mishra told ANI.

Like Mishra, several others can be found walking through entire protest stretch in a hurry to reach their destinations in the morning. However, many of their condition has worsened and developed severe joint pains. Another passenger SN Pandey (49) said: "With both the sides' (farmers and the government) talks going on and still remaining inconclusive becoming difficult for us with each passing days. Earlier we thought it will be over within a week but then it got stretched.

Moreover, if we don't go to work how shall I look after my family? he asked. Ratna, another commuter heading for close to Haryana border, said: "At times, it becomes impossible to walk this long. At morning it's okay but while returning it becomes tougher. I wouldn't have gone to work if I had enough money to sustain. No matter who fights, we the commoners suffer the most every time."

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Talks between farmers' and the government till date has remained inconclusive with scores of farmers sitting at various borders across Delhi as a mark of protest against new farm laws. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting

As southwest Louisiana recovers from the back-to-back hurricanes that hammered the region this year, signs of progress compete with lingering evidence of mass destruction. The fallen trees that carpeted neighbourhoods have mostly been chopp...

'Mom, we need food': Thousands in South Sudan near famine

After nearly a week of hiding from conflict, Kallayn Keneng watched two of her young children die. They cried and cried and said, Mom, we need food, she said. But she had nothing to give. Too frail to bury her 5-year-old and 7-year-old afte...

INSIGHT-The blast that blew away Lebanon's faith in itself

They gather in groups, wearing black, in the shadow of buildings gutted by the explosion that shook this city on Aug. 4. Men, women and children from Christian and Muslim sects cradle portraits of their dead.Beirut has been blown back to th...

Months after Beirut blast, victims await answers

Tracy and Paul Najjar believe their daughter Alexandra could have survived the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port if the authorities had raised the alarm on that fateful day. As they mourn the loss of their three-year-old, one question continu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020