As farmers' protest continues, commuters suffer, forced to walk several kms every day

By Joymala Bagchi The ongoing farmers' protest on different borders of the national capital has disrupted daily lives of commuters as they are forced to walk for several kilometres every day before they reach either their destination or find other means of transportation to commute.

Since the agitation, which began on November 26, 60-year-old Satish Mishra, who regularly takes the route through Singhu border, had to walk four kilometres daily to his office at 9 am. "Bus drops passengers at Tikri Mor from where we all walk for at least three to four kilometres before we reach our destination. I board the bus 1.30 hours before my scheduled time to reach office on time as I have to walk for four kilometres. It is becoming difficult much more because of the winter," Mishra told ANI.

Like Mishra, several others can be found walking through entire protest stretch in a hurry to reach their destinations in the morning. However, many of their condition has worsened and developed severe joint pains. Another passenger SN Pandey (49) said: "With both the sides' (farmers and the government) talks going on and still remaining inconclusive becoming difficult for us with each passing days. Earlier we thought it will be over within a week but then it got stretched.

Moreover, if we don't go to work how shall I look after my family? he asked. Ratna, another commuter heading for close to Haryana border, said: "At times, it becomes impossible to walk this long. At morning it's okay but while returning it becomes tougher. I wouldn't have gone to work if I had enough money to sustain. No matter who fights, we the commoners suffer the most every time."

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Talks between farmers' and the government till date has remained inconclusive with scores of farmers sitting at various borders across Delhi as a mark of protest against new farm laws. (ANI)