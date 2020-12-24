Four held, illegal hookah bars raided in Delhi

The police has allegedly busted four illegal hookah bars running in the Punjabi Bagh area and apprehended four persons, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. The police team received a tip-off about the bars operating in violation of COVID-19 norms and conducted raids on them in Club Road Punjabi Bagh.

"Based on the information as well as local intelligence, four places in the Punjabi Bagh area were identified where these illegal hookah bars were running. Recce of those places was conducted," the police said. As per information, four different teams were constituted. Subsequently, raids were conducted at Club Road Punjabi Bagh, at the bars.

The team recovered 43 hookahs and arrested four persons including managers and owners. (ANI)