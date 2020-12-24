Left Menu
New Border outposts along India-Bhutan border ready to add strength to SSB amid tension with China

Sashastra Seema Bal has built 22 Border Out Posts (BoPs) allowing SSB to position at key locations near India-Bhutan Border. Now, SSB has multiple BoPs which are at more than 12,000 feet above the sea level.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:01 IST
Visual of SSB jawans. (Photo: SSB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

SSB is deployed near key tri-junction (India-Bhutan-Tibet) and the BOPs will add strength to SSB. Tri-junctions are strategically important as the Indian Army, in 2017 had a long stand-off with the Chinese Army there. After these 22 BOPs, SSB is now close to achieving its sanctioned BOPs which is 734. Now, SSB has 722 BOPs and only 12 are left to be constructed.

"These new will give an edge to SSB's strength in border areas, especially near the tri-junction. These new 22 posts have been built in record time and most of them are at India-Bhutan Border," a top SSB official told ANI. Sources said that amid tensions at Line of Actual Control (LAC), the task of building these BoPs was done much faster than BoPs built in previous years.

"Now, 12 BoPs are left which are to be built in top heights to complete total sanctioned BoPs. Most of these 12 BoPs are at India- Bhutan Border and will be built where the temperature goes in minus degree like Ladakh," the official added. Amid tensions with China at LAC, SSB has not diverted even a single troop from key areas including Tri Junctions.

"Amid tension at LAC, we had decided not to divert even a single troop from these posts to any law and order duty. Also, if there was any shortage of any staff, have been filled. Currently, there is 100 percent strength of SSB deployed in these areas," the SSB official said. "We have been withdrawing jawans from other parts and rotating them for law and order duties as per the requirement sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The number of jawans deployed at key border areas will not be sent or reduced in the future too," the official added.

