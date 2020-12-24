Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: 22 computer operators booked for siphoning off govt funds

Based on a complaint by the district agriculture officer, an FIR under sections 420 cheating and 409 criminal breach of trust by a public servant was registered with Nilambaug police station of Bhavnagar city on Wednesday, inspector M J Qureshi said.As many as 22 village computer entrepreneurs VCE of six talukas of the district, who were hired on commission basis by village panchayats, had forged documents and signatures of farmers to siphon off Rs 7.61 lakh, the official said.

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:28 IST
Guj: 22 computer operators booked for siphoning off govt funds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against 22 computer operators for allegedly siphoning off Rs 7.61 lakh disbursed by the Gujarat government for farmers who suffered crop losses in Bhavnagar district, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint by the district agriculture officer, an FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) was registered with Nilambaug police station of Bhavnagar city on Wednesday, inspector M J Qureshi said.

As many as 22 village computer entrepreneurs (VCE) of six talukas of the district, who were hired on commission basis by village panchayats, had forged documents and signatures of farmers to siphon off Rs 7.61 lakh, the official said. The state government had disbursed the funds as part of a relief package for farmers who suffered crop losses due to excessive rainfall earlier this year, he said.

''The alleged crime took place in October, and the state government has already recovered the money from the accused and deposited it into its bank account,'' the official said. Village panchayats appoint VCEs to help farmers fill up online forms and these operators get commission on each application they process.

The VCEs are supposed to inform farmers about relief packages and help them submit their online applications on the state government portal's using the login id and password allotted to them, the FIR stated. A physical verification of some applications submitted from Bhavnagar district had revealed that funds worth Rs 7.61 lakh, meant for 80 applicant farmers, were siphoned off by 22 VCEs using forged documents and signatures, it was stated.

These 22 VCEs were from Bhavnagar Rural, Talaja, Mahuva, Shihor, Umrala and Jesar taluka of the district.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...

Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa,' 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023

Warner Bros. on Wednesday local time announced that George Millers Mad Max Fury Road prequel titled Furiosa, musical adaptation of The Colour Purple, and family movie Coyote vs. Acme will debut in theatres in 2023. According to Variety, Fur...

Transgenders, elderly and disabled population had a difficult 2020

Transgenders, elderly and the disabled population had a difficult 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic which kept the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on its toes throughout the year. While the elderly battled high susceptibility ...

Two teenagers killed in road accident in UP, CM announces compensation

Two class 12 students were mowed down by a truck and three others seriously injured while they were on their way to coaching classes on bicycles near Sugira village in the district on Thursday morning, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020