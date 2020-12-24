DYFI activist stabbed to death in Kerala

An activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) -- was stabbed to death in Kanhangad area of Kasaragod district on Wednesday. The activist was stabbed in clashes between workers of the CPM and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kanhangad.

According to police, the incident is a political murder and took place around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night. "A case against three persons has been registered including a leader of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) named Irshad. In the attack, victim Ouf Abdul Rahman lost his life while his friend Shuhaib sustained some injuries," police added.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced a 'Hartal' (Strike) in the Kanhangad municipality today to protest against the murder. (ANI)