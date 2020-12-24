Left Menu
Development News Edition

DYFI activist stabbed to death in Kerala

An activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) -- was stabbed to death in Kanhangad area of Kasaragod district on Wednesday.

ANI | Kasaragod (Kerala) | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:53 IST
DYFI activist stabbed to death in Kerala
Visuals from the crime scene (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) -- was stabbed to death in Kanhangad area of Kasaragod district on Wednesday. The activist was stabbed in clashes between workers of the CPM and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kanhangad.

According to police, the incident is a political murder and took place around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night. "A case against three persons has been registered including a leader of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) named Irshad. In the attack, victim Ouf Abdul Rahman lost his life while his friend Shuhaib sustained some injuries," police added.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced a 'Hartal' (Strike) in the Kanhangad municipality today to protest against the murder. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Residential building gutted in fire caused by short circuit in J-K's Bhadarwah

A fire seemingly caused by an electrical short circuit burnt down a building in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying its three floors, as many shops and a car parked nearby, officials said. The fire st...

Gangrape victim claims she was raped again by SI in UP's Shahjahanpur

An alleged gangrape victim here has charged a police sub-inspector with raping her when she had gone to a police station to get her complaint lodged. ADG, Bareilly Avinash Chandra has ordered an inquiry on the complaint of the woman, who me...

Five-member NCLAT bench declines to reconsider decision on insolvency filing time frame

A five-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has turned down a reference made by a three-member bench seeking reconsideration of an earlier decision related to deciding the time frame for initiating insolvency pr...

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued five people and was searchi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020