Uttarakhand High Court asks govt about arrangements made to restrict Christmas, New Year parties

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government about the arrangements made to restrict Christmas and New Year parties in Nainital, Mussoorie, and Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:15 IST
Uttarakhand High Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government about the arrangements made to restrict Christmas and New Year parties in Nainital, Mussoorie, and Dehradun. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Alok Kumar Verma made the inquiry while hearing a petition filed regarding the arrangements of quarantine centres in the state. The state will have to reply during the next hearing of the case on December 30.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand government, in the wake of increasing COVID cases in the state, issued a notification on Wednesday restricting parties and public gatherings on the occasion of Christmas, New Year's Eve, and on January 1, 2021, at bars, hotels, and other public places. A total of 564 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours taking the total COVID tally in the state to 87,940. There are 5,507 active cases in the state while 1,447 people have died in the state due to the viral infection. (ANI)

