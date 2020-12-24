Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Secretary launches DGNCC Digital Forum

This Digital Forum hosted on the DGNCC website will provide a platform to National Cadet Corps cadets all over the country to share their experiences of various NCC activities.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:55 IST
Defence Secretary launches DGNCC Digital Forum
Dr Ajay Kumar also praised the contribution of more than one lakh NCC Cadets as the frontline Corona Warriors by executing various tasks in the fight against the pandemic during Exercise Yogdan. Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)

The Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar launched the DGNCC Digital Forum, here today. This Digital Forum hosted on the DGNCC website will provide a platform to National Cadet Corps cadets all over the country to share their experiences of various NCC activities.

Speaking at this event, Defence Secretary said that this forum will help NCC cadets to share their experiences, opinions and suggestions on NCC training, Social Service and Community Development and Sports & Adventure activities and host of other issues related to National Security, National Integration and National Building.

Dr Ajay Kumar also praised the contribution of more than one lakh NCC Cadets as the frontline Corona Warriors by executing various tasks in the fight against the pandemic during Exercise Yogdan. He further added that NCC imbibes the cadets with self-discipline, secular ideas, camaraderie and selfless service which motivate the cadets to excel in all spheres of life.

This NCC Digital Forum is a positive step towards digitization of NCC, in line with Digital India vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and will go a long way in providing a digital platform to the NCC cadets to share and disseminate their experiences and suggestions to other cadets and the general public.

Director General NCC Lt General Rajeev Chopra and other senior civil and military officials of the HQ DGNCC were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks still snagged on fish, may take some hours

Talks to conclude a Brexit trade could still have some hours to run, a UK source said on Thursday amid high hopes that negotiators were about to clinch a long-elusive deal.A European Union official, agreeing that a deal could be some hours ...

Serbia begins COVID-19 vaccination drive, with PM first in line

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received Serbias first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday, kicking off a mass inoculation drive with doses developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.Serbia is the third country in Europe to start mass COVID-19 inoculations ...

Agro Industrial park will be set up at Singur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said an agro industrial park will be set up at Singur in Hooghly district to create employment opportunities in the agrarian area. Banerjee announced that the expression of interest will b...

Karnataka withdraws night curfew order

The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its night curfew order, hours before it was scheduled to be implemented. The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in lin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020