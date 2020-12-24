Left Menu
FASTag being made mandatory for all vehicles from new year: Nitin Gadkari

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a notification in November this year making FASTag mandatory by 1st of January 2021 in old vehicles also sold before 1st December, 2017 through amendments in CMVR, 1989.

Updated: 24-12-2020 18:52 IST
The FASTags were launched in the year 2016, and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari today announced that FASTag is being made mandatory for all vehicles in the country from the new year. Addressing a virtual function today, he said, FASTag will be enforced from 1st of January, 2021. Enumerating its benefits, he said, it is useful for the commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments. It also saves time and fuel.

The FASTags were launched in the year 2016, and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. By 2017, their numbers went up to seven lakh. Over 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018.

As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since 1st December 2017, the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four-wheeled Vehicles and is being supplied by the Vehicle Manufacturer or their dealers. It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the Transport Vehicles. For National Permit Vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since 1st October 2019.

It has also been mandated that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new 3rd Party Insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This shall be applicable w.e.f. 1 April 2021.

This would be a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees by 100% at Toll Plazas through the Electronic Means only and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the Fee Plazas. There would be no waiting time at the Plazas and would save fuel.

The steps for ensuring the availability of FASTag at multiple channels are being made through physical locations and also through online mechanism so that the citizens are able to have them affixed at their vehicles within the next two months at their convenience.

(With Inputs from PIB)

