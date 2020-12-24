Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Pakistan army fired with small arms and shelled mortars at about 6:15 pm.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, Pakistan also violated a ceasefire in the Mankote sector on Tuesday around 9:30 am. (ANI)

