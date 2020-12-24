Delhi reports 1,063 new cases of coronavirus

Delhi reported 1,063 new COVID-19 cases of coronavirus, 1,120 recoveries and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department said that the total count of cases reported in the national capital as of today is 6,20,681. The total recoveries are 6,02,388.

It said the death toll due to the virus in the national capital is 10,384 while the active cases stand at 7,909. (ANI)