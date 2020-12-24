Left Menu
Agri laws need many amendments, urge farmers to give concrete suggestions: Dushyant

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the new central farm laws need many amendments and urged protesting farmers to give concrete suggestions. In response to another question, Chautala said the Centre is repeatedly inviting farmer unions for talks and it was the responsibility of the outfits to give concrete suggestions regarding their demands.He hoped that the protesting farmers will resume dialogue with the Centre to resolve their issues.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the new central farm laws need many amendments and urged protesting farmers to give ''concrete suggestions''. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader reiterated that he will tender his resignation the day he feels he is unable to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) for the farmers' produce in Haryana.

Addressing a press conference here, the deputy chief minister said, ''I believe many amendments should be there. On this, we have given several suggestions to the Centre earlier and they too agreed on many of them.'' ''I think the Centre is ready to incorporate those amendments,'' he added. He, however, said if farmers feel more amendment or changes are required, then he is willing to mediate.

"If the Centre entrusts me with the responsibility to mediate on those amendments/changes that are not being included, I am ready to do the needful," he said. In response to another question, Chautala said the Centre is repeatedly inviting farmer unions for talks and it was the responsibility of the outfits to give ''concrete suggestions'' regarding their demands.

He hoped that the protesting farmers will resume dialogue with the Centre to resolve their issues. ''When the Centre is ready for talks, the farmer unions that have held six rounds of talks earlier should come forward. No agitation has ever ended without talks being held,'' he said. I think the biggest demand of the arhtiyas (commission agents) too is that tax in the open market and mandis tax should be equal, he said. "If that happens, our marketing board and mandis will flourish. And if the Centre is ready to give written assurance on the MSP, I think the biggest demand of farmers will be fulfilled,'' he said. In reply to a question that a section of farmers have urged his party to withdraw support to the BJP in the state, Chautala said, ''There is no pressure. We are running the government in a very stable manner.''

