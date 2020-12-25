US requires UK passengers to get negative test

... ...
Police rescued a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced into prostitution by a relative, in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested the accused. The girl is a native of Bihar.A police team raided a house in Rajendra Nagar localit...
The Indian Super League has organised an open communication forum between teams head coaches, representatives of All India Football Federation and its referees to discuss a number of aspects related to officiating of games and communication...
Inequalities exposed UNICEFNahomTesfayeStreet vendors sell vegetables at a market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.Over the past 12 months, COVID-19 has deepened those inequalities, a view highlighted in February, by the UNs labour-focused agency,...
Govt willing to engage with even those ideologically against us but talks must be based on issues, facts and logic PM on farmers stir....