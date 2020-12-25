Modi lashes out at Mamata Govt for stopping central benefits for West Bengal farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal while alleging that they have destroyed the state and was doing politics by stopping over 70 lakh farmers of the state from getting benefits of the Centre's flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 is being provided every year. The prime minister wondered while there were agitations against the new farm bills, no protests were visible against West Bengal's decision of not implementing PM-Kisan scheme.

Around 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are not getting the benefit of this scheme, which is fully funded by the Centre, he said while addressing a virtual event after releasing over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN). Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal by the middle of this year. Modi said the Mamata Banerjee government has destroyed West Bengal and was playing politics by stopping benefits for farmers in the state.

He said the entire country is benefiting from the PM-KISAN programme, but only one state, West Bengal, has not implemented this scheme. As a result, over 70 lakh farmers are not able to take benefit of this scheme and this money is not reaching them, he said, adding that this is because of political reasons.

Modi said more than 23 lakh West Bengal farmers have applied online to take advantage of this scheme, but the state government has stopped the verification process for so long. ''Why there was no protest for ensuring PM-KISAN money,'' he said. ''If you listen to 15 years old speech of Mamta Ji, then you will know how much this ideology has ruined Bengal,'' he said.

Modi said everyone knows how the state has been ruined by the political ideology of those who ruled there for decades. ''The public is watching those doing selfish politics very closely. The parties that do not speak on the benefit of farmers in West Bengal are engaged in harassing the citizens of Delhi here in the name of the farmers and are ruining the economy of the country,'' he said.