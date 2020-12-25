Forest watcher trampled to death by elephant in K'taka

A forest watcher at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve near Mysuru was trampled to death by an elephant, forest officials said. According to the officials, Gururaja (52) along with two others were on patrol duty on Thursday when the tusker chased them.

While the two others managed to escape, Gururaja was trampled by the elephant killing him instantaneously, the forest officials added. It is learnt that the victim was a cook for 25 years at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve before being promoted as forest guard.