Suresh Chandra Mohapatra to be new Odisha Chief Secretary

He will succeed Asit Kumar Tripathy, who will retire from government service on December 31.Mohapatra will also hold the post of Chief Development Commissioner, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said. Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Development Commissioner in place of S C Mohapatra, the CMO said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-12-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 14:45 IST
Mohapatra, a 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service officer is at present the Development Commissioner of the state. Image Credit: Twitter(@IPR_Odisha)

The Odisha government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Suresh Chandra Mohapatra as the new chief secretary, the CMO said. Mohapatra, a 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service officer is at present the Development Commissioner of the state. He will succeed Asit Kumar Tripathy, who will retire from government service on December 31.

Mohapatra will also hold the post of Chief Development Commissioner, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Tripathy, a resident of Bolangir district in western Odisha, will be the new chairperson of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). He will be the first non-political person to hold the crucial post of WODC chairperson.

This apart, Tripathy will be the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister on Regional Development, Tourism, Agribusiness and Industry, the CMO said. Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Development Commissioner in place of S C Mohapatra, the CMO said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

