Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Count me as your sister': Mamata writes to Amartya Sen on land row

Expressing pain and anguish at recent developments alluding to Amartya Sens familial properties in Shantiniketan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to the Nobel laureate asking him to count her as a sister and friend in his war against intolerance and totalitarianism. Kindly count me as your sister and friend in your just war against intolerance and totalitarianism, she wrote in her letter to Sen.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:57 IST
'Count me as your sister': Mamata writes to Amartya Sen on land row
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Expressing pain and anguish at recent developments alluding to Amartya Sen's familial properties in Shantiniketan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to the Nobel laureate asking him to count her as a sister and friend in his war against ''intolerance and totalitarianism''. Banerjee termed the accusations as untrue, and unfair attacks.

Speaking on the controversy about Sen allegedly being in illegal possession of Visva-Bharati land, Banerjee has claimed that the celebrated economist was often targeted because of his anti-BJP stance. In her letter to the Nobel laureate, she wrote that some nouveau invaders in Visva-Bharati have started raising surprising and completely baseless allegations about Sen's familial properties in Shantiniketan.

''This pains me, and I want to express my solidarity with you in your battles against the bigotry of the majoritarians in this country, the battles that have made you an enemy of these forces of untruth,'' Banerjee wrote. ''Kindly count me as your sister and friend in your just war against intolerance and totalitarianism,'' she wrote in her letter to Sen.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville, police call it an 'intentional act'

A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an intentional act, and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured. The explosion was significant, as...

Centre not willing to solve farmers' issues, want to wear them down: Cong

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed those with a political agenda for the deadlock in talks over agriculture laws, the Congress hit back, saying the government does not want to solve farmers problem and trying to wear them down....

Farmer unions to again meet Saturday on govt's fresh talks offer, indicate resumption of dialogue

The protesting farmer unions met on Friday to discuss the governments latest letter inviting them for talks, with some of them indicating that they may decide to resume their dialogue with the Centre to find a solution to the ongoing deadlo...

Tripura govt to offer jobs to families of those killed in political violence

The Tripura government announced on Friday that it would provide jobs to a member of such families who have lost someone to political violence before March 9, 2018. The Biplab Deb-led BJP-IPFT government assumed office on that day, ending 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020