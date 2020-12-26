J-K: Two terrorists eliminated in Shopian encounter

Two unidentified terrorists were gunned down on Saturday in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Kanigam area of Shopian, said Kashmir Zone Police. The encounter between terrorists and security forces started on Friday.

"Shopian Encounter Update: 1 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet. Earlier on Thursday, two terrorists including the one who was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area in Baramulla. (ANI)

