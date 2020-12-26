Left Menu
Militant killed, 2 security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

An unidentified militant was killed while two soldiers were injured during an encounter between between security forces and ultras in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:23 IST
An unidentified militant was killed while two soldiers were injured during an encounter between between security forces and ultras in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of Shopian in south Kashmir following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter, the official said.

In the exchange of firing, a militant was killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained. Two soldiers were injured in the gunfight and were taken to a medical facility, the official added.

When the last reports came in, the operation was going on and further details were awaited..

