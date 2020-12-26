Delhi reports 655 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 655 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 6,22,094. Delhi Health Department said on Saturday that 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 10,437.

With 988 more recoveries reported in the national capital, the total recoveries have gone up to 6,04,746. The metropolis has 6,911 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)