2 elephants electrocuted to death in Assam

Two elephants were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with electric fences in Assam's Sivasagar district on Saturday, a forest official said. The female elephants, aged 23 and 26, came in contact with the electric fences erected by residents of Dighal Dariali village to protect their crops, Sivasagar Assistant Conservator of Forests Champak Deka said.

The post-mortem reports have confirmed that they died due to electrocution, he said. The matter is being investigated and an action will be taken under the Wildlife Protection Act if any foul play is found, Deka said.

Another official claimed that the area where the incident took place is a part of the Pani Dihing Bird Sanctuary and some locals were illegally cultivating grazing land..