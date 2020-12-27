India vs Australia 2nd Test: Scoreboard at lunch, day 2

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Sunday

Australia 1st innings: 195 India 1st innings: Mayank Agarwal lbw b Starc 0 Shubman Gill c Paine b Cummins 45 Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Cummins 17 Ajinkya Rahane batting 10 Hanuma Vihari batting 13 Extras: (LB-4, NB-1) 5 Total: (3 wkts, 37 Overs) 90 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 61-2, 64-3 Bowler: Mitchell Starc 9-3-23-1, Pat Cummins 12-5-26-2, Josh Hazlewood 8-2-18-0, Nathan Lyon 3-1-7-0, Cameron Green 5-1-12-0.