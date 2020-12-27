Maha: 9 get burn injuries in electric wire mishap in Bhiwandi

Nine workers of a company inBhiwandi in Thane suffered burn injuries after they came incontact with a high-tension electric wire, police said onSunday

The incident took place in the company's godown inVashere area on Saturday morning and all nine have beenhospitalised, though no complaint has been received in thisregard, said a Padgha police station official

''We have sent a team to record statements of theinjured,'' he added.