Telangana reports 205 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 205 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported from Telangana on Sunday, while 551 patients have been discharged during the day, the state's health department said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:59 IST
Telangana reports 205 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 2,85,068.

Of these, a total of 2,77,304 have recovered. While there are a total of 6,231 active cases currently, 1,533 patients have succumbed to the virus till now in Telangana, it added.

