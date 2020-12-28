Telangana reports 205 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 205 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported from Telangana on Sunday, while 551 patients have been discharged during the day, the state's health department said.

The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 2,85,068.

Of these, a total of 2,77,304 have recovered. While there are a total of 6,231 active cases currently, 1,533 patients have succumbed to the virus till now in Telangana, it added.