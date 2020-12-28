Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

Guar seed prices on Monday went down by Rs 12 to Rs 3,903 per 10 quintal in futures trade. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery was trading at Rs 3,903 down by Rs 12, or 0.31 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 51,105 lots.

For February delivery, the futures prices decreased Rs 8, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 3,950 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 9,605 lots. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.