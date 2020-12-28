Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha logs 234 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Odisha has recorded 234 new Covid-19 cases, 319 recoveries and three deaths on Sunday, according to the State Health Department on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:48 IST
Odisha logs 234 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha has recorded 234 new Covid-19 cases, 319 recoveries and three deaths on Sunday, according to the State Health Department on Monday. The new cases were reported from 24 of the 30 districts of the state, with 136 persons in quarantine.

The total number of positive cases has gone up to 3,28,738 cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,24,068. While there are 2,753 active cases in the state, 1,864 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus till now. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC held COVID-safe elections in Bihar; now preparing for polls next year: CEC Arora

The Election Commission successfully held assembly polls in Bihar, one of Indias most populous states despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is now preparing to conduct polls in states and union territories as per schedule next year, its chief S...

'Match made in heaven': Abhishek Bachchan lauds Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday lauded Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Netflix film AK vs AK and said that he had too much fun while watching it. The Breathe Into The Shadows actor took to Twitter and expressed his liking for the l...

Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijans Defense Ministry said Monday its army units have been attacked by an illegal Armenian armed group in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing one Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another. The ministry said the attack took place in the Khoja...

Amazon Prime Video unveils character posters from political drama 'Tandav'

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series Tandav is all set to introduce fans to the cast of this riveting political drama. The online streamer on Monday unveiled some character looks of the ensemble cast incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020