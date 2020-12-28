VP Naidu advises youth to turn pandemic challenges into opportunities

The Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today advised the youth to turn the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunities.

Addressing the gathering after the presentation of certificates to the trainees at Swarna Bharat Trust, Vijayawada, the Vice President underlined that while the pandemic has impacted many sectors, it has also opened avenues in many others.

Noting that more than 65 percent of the population is under the age of 35, Shri Naidu reiterated that if we can utilize these human resources, youth and women can become key partners in furthering our nation's growth. With these great human resources, we can shape the future world, he added. In this regard, he recalled various efforts of the State and Central governments to up-skill the youth and called for the intensification of these programmes. Emphasising that skilling must be in tune with the 21st century needs, the Vice President called for private participation in this field.

Stressing that the GDP growth is not the sole indicator for a country's progress, Shri Naidu said that people's empowerment is the real progress. He also emphasised that we must invest and formulate policies with long term benefits rather than focusing on short term gains. Talking about the ongoing pandemic, the Vice President observed that health is much more important than wealth and pandemic has proved this once again. Noting that the death rate in India is far less compared to other countries, Shri Naidu called upon people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

While distributing the certificates to trainees on completion of their courses, Shri Naidu appreciated the students for having utilised the online learning tools well during the lockdown period. He also commended the efforts of Swarna Bharat Trust for empowering women and youth through skill development and helping the needy during the lockdown period. The event was attended by trainees and staff of Swarna Bharat Trust, Vijayawada.

(With Inputs from PIB)