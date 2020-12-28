Left Menu
In seven months, Andhra SEB arrests 91,977 people in liquor, sand smuggling cases

Within a span of seven months since its inception, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has booked 71,123 cases and arrested 91,977 people involved in liquor and sand smuggling in Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Within a span of seven months since its inception, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has booked 71,123 cases and arrested 91,977 people involved in liquor and sand smuggling in Andhra Pradesh. On May 9, 2020, the Andhra Pradesh government created a new department called 'SEB' with the objective to reduce alcohol consumption and to sustain sand mining. The SEB on November 26, 2020, was also given permission to handle offenses like online gambling games, narcotic drugs, gutka and the smuggling of red sanders.

In its review report, the SEB said that it has booked 64,683 cases of liquor smuggling and arrested 79,727 people and identified 193 government officials involved in liquor smuggling. It also booked 6,440 cases of sand smuggling and arrested 12,250 people involved in such incidents. The SEB seized 8,576 vehicles and identified 22 government officials in connection with sand smuggling in the state.The SEB also seized 80,517 kilograms of ganja, 36,14,711 gutka packets and properties of gaming worth over Rs 1.31 crore. (ANI)

