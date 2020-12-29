Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline says has completed section in German waters

The Kremlin has said that new U.S. sanctions targeting Nord Stream 2 could complicate the pipeline's completion, but that Moscow and European nations had an interest in its being built. Gazprom's western partners in the project, which is estimated to cost 9.5 billion euros ($11.6 billion) are Germany's Uniper, BASF's Wintershall Dea , Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell, Austria's OMV and Engie.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 00:21 IST
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline says has completed section in German waters

The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium said on Monday it has completed laying pipes for the project in German waters, finishing work on a 2.6 kilometre-long portion of the pipeline, which had been stalled by the threat of U.S. sanctions.

"We have completed this work," the consortium said in an emailed statement, referring to the pipe-laying in the German economic zone. Earlier on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna has left the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction site in Germany's section of the Baltic Sea.

The Fortuna earlier this month resumed work on the pipeline, which will pump gas directly from Russia to western Europe, bypassing Ukraine. Work had been suspended for a year because of the risks of sanctions from the United States. The pipeline, which is estimated to cost 9.5 billion euros ($11.6 billion), will make western Europe more dependent on Russian gas and Washington says it will compromise European energy security.

It has become a flashpoint in relations between Russia and the West, which have sunk to post-Cold War lows. The Kremlin has called the sanctions "unfair competition". The Fortuna is meant to continue construction of the pipeline in Danish waters next month.

The consortium building the pipeline, led by Russian gas giant Gazprom with Western partners, has still to lay more than 100-km of pipeline, although more than 90% of the project has been completed. Senior U.S. administration officials said last Wednesday that Washington was urging European allies and private companies to halt work that could help build the pipeline and was preparing wider sanctions on the project in the coming weeks.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Russia will have to adjust to possible new U.S. sanctions to complete the project. The Kremlin has said that new U.S. sanctions targeting Nord Stream 2 could complicate the pipeline's completion, but that Moscow and European nations had an interest in its being built.

Gazprom's western partners in the project, which is estimated to cost 9.5 billion euros ($11.6 billion) are Germany's Uniper, BASF's Wintershall Dea , Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell, Austria's OMV and Engie. ($1 = 0.8190 euros)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'He was not on our radar': authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his sui...

Be prepared for another, more severe pandemic: WHO officials

The next pandemic may be more severe, said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO Emergencies Program, adding that we need get our act together, because we live on a fragile planet, and in an increasingly complex society. Lets honour those weve l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit

Wall Street was on track to close at record highs on Monday, but crude prices lost ground as long-awaited pandemic relief and Brexit trade deals fueled investors risk appetite.U.S. equities followed the example of their European counterpart...

Three French soldiers killed in Mali on Monday -Elysee

Three French soldiers died while in operation in Mali on Monday when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French Presidency said in a statement.The soldiers, on a mission in the southern region of Hombori, were par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020