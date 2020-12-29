Left Menu
11 booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines at wedding of BJP leader's nephew in Gujarat

11 persons were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines at the wedding ceremony of BJP Dharampur Taluka chief's nephew in which over 100 people gathered on Monday night in Valsad district of Gujarat.

ANI | Valsad (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:43 IST
SP Rajdeep Singh Zala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

11 persons were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines at the wedding ceremony of BJP Dharampur Taluka chief's nephew in which over 100 people gathered on Monday night in Valsad district of Gujarat. "The wedding for son of Arvind Vandu, who was the brother of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Taluka president Chetan Vandu. In the music ceremony, more than a hundred people gathered without a mask and did not follow social distancing," said Superintendent of Police Rajdeep Singh Zala while talking to reporters.

Acting on information, Dharampur woman police sub-inspector (PSI) reached the spot and booked 11 people under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Disaster Management Act. Out of which eight persons have been arrested on the spot while rest three's arrest is under progress, Zala said. "Though online permission was taken for the wedding. During the investigation we can add more charges if we need to," he added.

The people were dancing to the DJ at the wedding ceremony. (ANI)

