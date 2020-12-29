Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kozhikode Crash: Air India Express completes disbursement of compensation to passengers, kin of deceased

Air India Express has completed the disbursement of interim compensation to all the passengers and family members of passengers who died in the Kozhikode plane crash, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:15 IST
Kozhikode Crash: Air India Express completes disbursement of compensation to passengers, kin of deceased
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Air India Express has completed the disbursement of interim compensation to all the passengers and family members of passengers who died in the Kozhikode plane crash, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Total compensation to the tune of Rs 4.25 crores has already been paid, Puri informed.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Minister has announced Rs 10 lakh interim relief for the families of each of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured. Air India Express flight IX-1538 (B-737-800) met with an accident on 7 August 2020 in Kozhikode. The investigation has been ordered as per Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.

The head of the investigation is Investigator-in-charge Captain SS Chahar, who has experience of 18,000 hours flying of which 15,000 hours is on B-737 NG aircraft. The other members of the investigation team have vast experience in operations, aircraft maintenance, aviation medicine and accident investigation, according to Puri. The investigation is presently under progress and is likely to be completed within the timelines as per the terms of reference of the inquiry i.e. within five months from the date of the issue of investigation order. (ANI)

Also Read: Allotment of govt accommodation is being rationalised, says Hardeep Singh Puri

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NAM India launches geo-targeting campaign to woo investors

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd NAM India on Tuesday said it has launched a geo-targeting campaign to help potential mutual fund investors connect with empanelled distributors. According to the fund house, most potential mutual fund ...

Coronavirus: Belarus first country after Russia to start Sputnik-V vaccination

Belarus has become the first country after Russia to begin vaccination of people with Sputnik-V against Covid-19, Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Tuesday. Belarus becomes the first country in the world after Russia to start vacc...

Work, reconnecting with family will be two key reasons to travel in future: Survey

Work and reconnecting with family will be the two key reasons to travel in the future, budget airline IndiGo claimed in a survey conducted in December with 23,000 travellers. Visiting friends or relatives 46 per cent and business 29 per cen...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

Indonesia is finalising deals to secure 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the new health minister said on Tuesday.Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the deal with AstraZeneca would be finalised before th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020