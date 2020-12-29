Guar seed futures decline on low demand

Guar seed prices on Tuesday declined by Re 1 to Rs 3,888 per 10 quintal in futures trade

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery was trading down by Re 1, or 0.03 per cent, at Rs 3,888 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 50,210 lots

For February delivery, the futures prices decreased by Rs 7, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 3,930 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 10,950 lots. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.