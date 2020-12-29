Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand: India's first pollinator park comes up at Haldwani

Suitable habitat has also been created for various pollinators at the park by planting nectar and pollination producing saplings, mostly local ones in clusters, like marigold, rose, hibiscus, jasmine for various honeybee and butterfly, bird and moth species besides host plants to provide shelter to eggs, larvae and pupa, like curry leaf plant, citrus species, cassia species and lantana, Chaturvedi said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:35 IST
Uttarakhand: India's first pollinator park comes up at Haldwani
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The country's first pollinator park with over 40 species of butterflies, honeybees, birds and insects has been developed over four acres at Nainital's Haldwani. Developed by the research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, the colourful park was inaugurated on Tuesday by renowned butterfly expert Peter Smetacek, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) Sanjiv Chaturvedi said. The objective behind developing the park is to conserve various pollinator species, create awareness among people in general about the importance of conservation of these species and to promote further research on various aspects of pollination, including threat to habitat and impact of pollution on pollinators. There are at present 40 species of pollinators at the park, including common jezebel, common emigrant, red pierrot, common sailer, plain tiger, the common leopard, the common moron, common grass yellow, common blue bottle, common four ring, peacock pansy, the painted lady, pioneer white, yellow orange tip and lime butterfly. Suitable habitat has also been created for various pollinators at the park by planting nectar and pollination producing saplings, mostly local ones in clusters, like marigold, rose, hibiscus, jasmine for various honeybee and butterfly, bird and moth species besides host plants to provide shelter to eggs, larvae and pupa, like curry leaf plant, citrus species, cassia species and lantana, Chaturvedi said. Seasonal flower plants like salvia, aster, cosmos for winter and sunflower, guinea for summers have been planted, he said. To attract bird and butterfly species, bird feeders and nests have been placed throughout the park with foodgrains and also cut fruits which attract certain butterfly species. Fruit trees like jamun and shelter trees like neem and semal for various bird species have also been grown at the park. Water bodies have been created and also arrangements have been made for mud puddling for butterflies. Through mud puddling, butterflies and certain insects like leafhoppers seek out certain nutrients like salt and amino acid from moist substances, Chaturvedi explained. Dead and dry trees at the park have been left as they are because they serve as important habitat for various types of pollinators like birds, insects and squirrels, he said. Use of all type of chemicals, including pesticides and insecticides, has been totally stopped at the park and in the nearby areas.

Pollinators provide pollination services to over 180,000 different plant species. Without them, existing populations of plants would decline, even if soil, air, nutrients, and other life-sustaining elements were available. ''Pollinators affect 35 per cent of global agricultural land, supporting the production of 87 of the leading food crops worldwide, and thus forming the basis of our life,'' Chaturvedi said, adding that pollinator population is declining mostly due to loss in feeding and nesting habitats. The importance of pollinators was recognised long back in the west and to conserve pollinators, parks, gardens, strips and pathways were created on a large scale in countries like the USA, he said. PTI ALM http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg "We bring the World to you'' Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In pandemic, Fed showed its muscle in markets still matters

The U.S. Federal Reserves response to the coronavirus pandemic began on Feb. 28 with a 44-word statement of faith in the economy from Chair Jerome Powell, an old-school measure aimed at calming nosediving financial markets.Within weeks, tho...

UK flight suspension likely to be extended, says Aviation Minister

India is likely to extend the suspension of passenger flights to and from the United Kingdom to check the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday. The ministry had last week suspended all f...

FEATURE-'The sea is all we know': Thai villagers fight industrial zone

Even as a young girl, Khairiyah Ramanyah knew that the idyllic coast she lived on in southeast Thailand was increasingly at risk from development that threatened her fishing community.Khairiyah, 18, is now something of a local hero having l...

Re-invent the audio entertainment experience with the new advanced Philips Audio range of products

Announces new tower speakers SPA1140 and SPA1100 with 2.0 Channel Stereo Introduces TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with 7 hours of playtime and IPX4 design Launches BT2003GY and TAS1505BK in the Bluetooth speaker category NEW DELHI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020