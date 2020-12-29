NCB nabs man for drug possession, seizes charas, ganja

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended a man with 4 kg of charas here and later seized 11 kg of ganja from his residence in Thane city, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on specific information, a team of NCB personnel on Monday apprehended one Arshad Shah, a resident of adjoining Thane city, from Modella Checknaka in suburban Mulund, the official said.

Charas weighing 4 kg was seized from his possession, he said. During his interrogation, it came to light that the charas was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir and was to be delivered to customers in the city, the official said.

The NCB then conducted a raid at his residence in Wagle Estate, where 11 kg of ganja was found, he said. A case was registered against the man under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said, adding further investigation was underway.