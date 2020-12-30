Odisha records 305 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Odisha has recorded 305 new COVID-19 cases, 383 recoveries and 3 deaths on Tuesday, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. The new 305 cases were reported from 28 of the 30 districts of the state, with 174 persons were in quarantine.

As per the Health Department bulletin, the number of active cases stands at 2,607 and as many as 1871 patients have succumbed to the virus. So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,29,306, out of which 3,24,775 patients have already recovered.