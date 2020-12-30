Left Menu
Railways Ministry releases booklet with title 'Building Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The booklet contains significant achievements and initiatives of Indian Railways in the year 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:24 IST
The booklet contains significant achievements and initiatives of Indian Railways in the year 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Railways has released a booklet of achievements of Ministry of Railways in the year 2020 with the title "Building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat". The booklet contains significant achievements and initiatives of Indian Railways in the year 2020.

The booklet is having Ministry of Railways'significant achievements and initiatives with many specific titles like Lifeline of the Nation in the times of COVID-19, Railways spreading goodwill during COVID-19, Rail Suraksha, Infrastructure for a better tomorrow, Northeast connecting the Seven Sisters, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat, Green Railways, Skilling India, Dedicated Freight Corridor on Track, Fast-track Freight, Freight on Front-foot, Prosperity in farms with Kisan Rail, Continue to Making Passenger Smile, Platforms of Progress, Public-Private Partnership in Operations, Vikaski Rail, Nimble Railways Fast Railways, Transparency & Accountability etc.

The Hindi & English version of the booklet is available in Ministry of Railways' website https://indianrailways.gov.in.

Link of the English version of the booklet:-

https://indianrailways.gov.in/English Achievement Booklet RAILWAY__25.12.20.pdf

Link of Hindi version of the booklet:-

https://indianrailways.gov.in/HINDI%20Achievement%20Booklet%20RAILWAY__25.12.20.pdf

(With Inputs from PIB)

