Rs 3.09 crore worth sugarcane procured by mills in Muzaffarnagar: Officials

Eight sugar mills have procured over Rs 3 crore worth of sugarcane from farmers during the current crushing season, officials said here on Wednesday

According to District Cane Officer R D Trivedi, the eight sugar mills comprise Khatauli, Mansurpur, Tikola, Bhudhana, Morna, Khaikhedi, Titawi and Rohana

All the mills combined have purchased Rs 3.09 crore worth cane till December 28 and produced 31.29 lakh quintals during the current crushing season in the district, the official added.