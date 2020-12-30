Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 3.09 crore worth sugarcane procured by mills in Muzaffarnagar: Officials

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:33 IST
Rs 3.09 crore worth sugarcane procured by mills in Muzaffarnagar: Officials

Eight sugar mills have procured over Rs 3 crore worth of sugarcane from farmers during the current crushing season, officials said here on Wednesday

According to District Cane Officer R D Trivedi, the eight sugar mills comprise Khatauli, Mansurpur, Tikola, Bhudhana, Morna, Khaikhedi, Titawi and Rohana

All the mills combined have purchased Rs 3.09 crore worth cane till December 28 and produced 31.29 lakh quintals during the current crushing season in the district, the official added.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical storm Chalane lands in Mozambique

A powerful tropical storm made landfall near the central Mozambique city of Beira early on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and wind to an area devastated by Cyclone Idai nearly two years ago. Beira, a low-lying coastal city of 500,000 people...

Hold direct talks with PM for successful outcome: Cong, SAD to farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress on Wednesday appealed to farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws to hold direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, otherwise the dialogue will not yield any results. Commenting on farm...

Akhilesh Yadav claims ground level BJP workers want withdrawal of new farm laws

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the ruling BJPs ground level workers also want withdrawal of three new farm laws as they feel they will not be able to face the peopleThousands of farmers, mainly from Punja...

Sreesanth in Kerala team for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020